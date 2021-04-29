Catholic World News

Bishops, others weigh in on President Biden and the reception of Holy Communion

April 29, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: In June, the US Conference of Catholic Bishops will vote on whether to permit its doctrine committee to proceed with the drafting of a document. “I do not see how depriving the president or other political leaders of the Eucharist based on their public policy stance can be interpreted in our society as anything other than a weaponization of the Eucharist ... to pummel them into submission,” said Bishop Robert McElroy of San Diego.

