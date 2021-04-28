Catholic World News

Survey finds Jews, white Catholics most likely to accept Covid vaccine

April 28, 2021

» Continue to this story on Public Religion Research Institute

CWN Editor's Note: “Jewish Americans (85%) are by far the most likely to be vaccine accepters, to have received a vaccine, or to say they will get vaccinated as soon as possible,” according to the survey. “More than two-thirds of white Catholics (68%) are vaccine accepters, as are 64% of other Christians [and] 63% of white mainline Protestants.” 56% of Hispanic Catholics are “vaccine accepters” as well. Majorities of religiously unaffiliated Americans (60%) and Hispanic Catholics (56%), as well as half of Mormons (50%), are also vaccine accepters.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!