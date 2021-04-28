Catholic World News

Nuncio tells besieged Mexican town: The church is with you

April 28, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Aguililla, a city of 15,000 in Michoacán (map), is “in the crossfires of a cartel war,” according to a recent report.

