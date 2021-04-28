Catholic World News
Pope prays for South Sudanese bishop-elect who survived murder attempt
April 28, 2021
» Continue to this story on Vatican News
CWN Editor's Note: Twelve people, including clergy, have been arrested following the attempted murder of Bishop-elect Christian Carlassare.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
