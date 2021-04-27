Catholic World News

Pope encourages Poor Clare nuns in their vocation

April 27, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: On April 26, Pope Francis received the Poor Clare sisters of St. Clare Monastery in Paganica, Italy. Their monastery was destroyed, and their abbess killed, in a 2009 earthquake.

