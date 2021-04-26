Catholic World News

Canonization looms for Charles de Foucauld, others

April 26, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has scheduled an ordinary consistory for May 3, to approve the canonization of seven people, including the French hermit and missionary, Blessed Charles de Foucauld, who was killed in Algeria in 1916. Also in line for canonization is Blessed Lazarus (Devasahayam), a convert from Hinduisum, who is the first Indian layman to be beatified. An ordinary consistory is a meeting of all the cardinals present in Rome at the time, convened to give formal approval to papal decrees.

