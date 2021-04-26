Catholic World News

Pope adding lay members to new dicasteries

April 26, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has quietly added lay Catholics to the newly created Vatican dicasteries for Integral Human Development, Communications, and Laity, Family and Life. Ordinarily only cardinals and bishops are appointed to the Vatican congregations, but canon law allows for lay members “according to the peculiar nature of some dicasteries.” However, while the appointments of bishops have been announced by the Vatican, the appointments of lay members have not been announced; their names simply appear in the pontifical yearbook, the Annuario Pontificio.

