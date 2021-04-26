Catholic World News
Quebec court upholds most of religious symbols ban, but English-language schools exempt
April 26, 2021
» Continue to this story on CBC
CWN Editor's Note: Muslim, Sikh, and Catholic teachers argued against the ban.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!