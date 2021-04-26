Catholic World News

14th-century lay Dominican declared a saint

April 26, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: In addition to canonizing Blessed Margaret of Castello through equivalent (equipollent) canonization, Pope Francis on April 24 approved decrees that advanced five beatification causes.

