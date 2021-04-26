Action Alert!
Catholic Culture Liturgical Living
Catholic World News

Priesthood is ‘a gift of service,’ Pope says at ordination Mass

April 26, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis ordained nine men to the priesthood during an April 25 Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

