In Ireland, Church publishes new primary school sex education program
April 26, 2021
» Continue to this story on Irish Times
CWN Editor's Note: “Religion shouldn’t have influence on relationships and sexuality education in schools,” complained Mike Barry, a Teachta Dála (member of parliament).The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
