Cardinal Cupich, Archbishop Aquila at odds Eucharist

April 23, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Denver’s Archbishop Samuel Aquila and Chicago’s Cardinal Blase Cupich have disagreed over the proper reception of the Eucharist. The Pillar news site reveals that Cardinal Cupich—who has argued against withholding the Eucharist from supporters of abortion—wrote to request a “public clarification” after Archbishop Aquila, in a published essay, said: “None of us have the freedom to approach the altar of the Lord without a proper examination of conscience and proper repentance if grave sin has been committed.” Archbishop Aquila wrote a second essay to clarify—but not change—his stand.

