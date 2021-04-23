Catholic World News

Tensions in Jerusalem after police ban Ramadan meetings

April 23, 2021

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: About 100 people were injured during violent protests in Jerusalem on April 22, and tensions rose during Islamic prayer sessions on Friday, after a series of confrontations between Muslim and Jewish activists. The conflicts arose after police in Jerusalem broke up the meetings that normally occur among the city’s Muslims during the month of Ramadan in the evenings, when the daytime fast is broken.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!