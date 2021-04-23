Catholic World News

Azerbaijan to require state approval of religious ministers

April 23, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The government of Azerbaijan is drafting new rules for religious organizations, requiring state approval for all ministers. Islamic clerics would be partially exempt, but would be required to undergo certification every five years after their appointment.

