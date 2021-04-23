Catholic World News

Polling analysts: It’s not just young white liberals who are leaving religion

April 23, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “The nones aren’t just young, highly educated, liberal white people,” write two polling analysts. “The number of Americans who aren’t religious has surged in part because people in lots of demographic groups are disengaging from religion — many nones don’t fit that young, liberal stereotype. The average age of a none is 43 (so plenty are older than that). About one-third of nones (32 percent) are people of color. More than a quarter of nones voted for Trump in 2020. And about 70 percent don’t have a four-year college degree.”

