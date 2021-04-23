Catholic World News

3 Eastern Catholic patriarchs call for international conference on Lebanon

April 23, 2021

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: The crisis, according to Eastern Catholic patriarchs and bishops, is marked by “hunger, misery, poverty and rampant unemployment” and is due not only “to the new coronavirus pandemic, but to the absence of a government.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!