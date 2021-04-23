Catholic World News

Pope speaks of teamwork, amateur spirit in meeting with water polo team

April 23, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Pro Recco team met with Pope Francis on April 22; the team tweeted that its members were deeply moved.

