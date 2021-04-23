Catholic World News

Cardinal Gregory reflects on decline of Catholic religious practice

April 23, 2021

» Continue to this story on Catholic Standard

CWN Editor's Note: “Church leadership itself has been a fundamental cause of the loss of too many Catholics as clergy were revealed to have engaged in sordid criminal sexual behavior – especially harming young people,” writes Cardinal Wilton Gregory of Washington. “We need a transparent way to tell the truth, to hold ourselves accountable, and to return to the central mission of our Church, which is Gospel concern for the poor, and the proclamation of the message of Christ for the life of the world.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!