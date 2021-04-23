Action Alert!
Catholic Culture Overview
Catholic World News

Church Assembly in Latin America: listening phase begins

April 23, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: At the assembly (Spanish-language website), the bishops of Latin America and the Caribbean will develop plans for the upcoming decade.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

