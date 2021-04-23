Catholic World News

US bishops’ pro-life chairman denounces reversal of limits on human fetal tissue research

April 23, 2021

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: “The bodies of children killed by abortion deserve the same respect as that of any other person,” said Archbishop Joseph Naumann of Kansas City (KS). “Our government has no right to treat innocent abortion victims as a commodity that can be scavenged for body parts to be used in research.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!