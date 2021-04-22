Catholic World News

Church leaders plan fight against witchcraft in Africa

April 22, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Witchcraft is a widespread reality in Africa,” said Father Paul Koukovi Zipki of the Catholic Mission Institute of Abidjan, explaining the importance his organization’s symposium on the subject, held last week. He said that participants examined the psychological and theological problems with witchcraft, and efforts to free people from the fears and superstitions that witchcraft produces.

