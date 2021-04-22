Catholic World News

Pope meets Lebanese leader, urges end to stalemate

April 22, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis met on April 22 with Prime Minister Saad Hariri of Lebanon, and called for an end to the political impasse in that country, which has blocked Hariri from forming a governing cabinet. The Pope said that he hoped to visit Lebanon—but only after the political crisis has been resolved.

