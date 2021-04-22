Catholic World News

Catholics in Vietnam fight evictions

April 22, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Officials in Ho Chi Minh City (formerly Saigon) demolished 503 homes. “The residents, most of them Catholics, were evicted from their homes and became homeless, although they had legal papers stating they owned the land where they had lived and cultivated crops for 65 years.”

