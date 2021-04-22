Catholic World News

27 religious organizations criticize religious exemptions from Covid regulations

April 22, 2021

» Continue to this story on Interfaith Alliance

CWN Editor's Note: “We express our deep concern about the recent proliferation in a number of states of legislation seeking to exempt houses of worship and religious gatherings from the reach of regulations and emergency orders,” said the signatories, including the National Council of Churches and the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. No Catholic organizations joined in the appeal.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!