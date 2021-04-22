Catholic World News

34 million people threatened with famine, Catholic agency warns

April 22, 2021

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: “These numbers have risen dramatically since 2019 due to a combination of armed conflict, climate change and poverty,” said the International Catholic Migration Commission. “The consequences of such a complex situation have been exacerbated by the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!