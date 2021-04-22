Catholic World News

Catholic leaders see Derek Chauvin verdict as a call for more action

April 22, 2021

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: The US Conference of Catholic Bishops also issued a statement following the conviction of Derek Chauvin. “It’s a small start,” said Ralph McCloud, the director of the US bishops’ Catholic Campaign for Human Development. “But I can’t help but think what it took for us to get here.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!