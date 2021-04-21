Catholic World News

Pope sents respirators to Colombia, Brazil

April 21, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has sent 22 respirators to hospitals in Colombia and Brazil, to help them cope with the Covid epidemic, the Vatican has announced. The respirators—conveyed through the office of the papal almoner—were sent along with other protective equipment.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

