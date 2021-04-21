Catholic World News

Irish bishop calls on custodial parents not to alienate children from former spouse

April 21, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Michael Router described such distancing as “a particular form of domestic abuse that manifests itself in more subtle ways than physical or sexual violence.”

