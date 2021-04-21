Catholic World News

Report: Most of world’s population live in countries that violate religious freedom

April 21, 2021

» Continue to this story on Aid to the Church in Need

CWN Editor's Note: “67% of the world’s population, or 5.2 billion people, live in countries that exhibit grave violations of religious freedom, including China, India and Pakistan, three of the world’s most populous countries,” according to Aid to the Church in Need’s 2021 Religious Freedom in the World Report. “Christians are most often targeted by persecution.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!