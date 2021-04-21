Catholic World News

Christians in India accuse government of double standard as millions attend Hindu festival

April 21, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “We had to cancel our Good Friday services in our ashram, because we would not be able to abide by the COVID-19 protocol,” said Father Anand Mathew of the Indian Missionary Society. “But the Hindu religious fair in Haridwar must go on.”

