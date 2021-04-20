Catholic World News

Minnesota governor grants religious exemption to curfew order

April 20, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Those traveling to and from religious services are also exempt from the curfew, an exception clarified after the Minnesota Chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) issued a statement condemning officials for preventing prayer gatherings on the first night of Ramadan,” the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported.

