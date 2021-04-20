Catholic World News

Magazine analyzes Maronite Patriarch’s efforts to avert catastrophe in Lebanon

April 20, 2021

» Continue to this story on Foreign Policy

CWN Editor's Note: “It is no exaggeration to say the republic of Lebanon—as it was founded in 1920 and reconstituted at the turning points of 1943, 1958, and 1989—is falling apart,” according to the report. “The country’s ongoing economic crisis has metastasized into a five-alarm bell crisis with wide-reaching political and social consequences. Half of the population has sunk below the poverty line since the financial crash began over a year ago.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!