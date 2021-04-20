Catholic World News

Bishop Hoeppner apologizes to Crookston diocese during farewell Mass

April 20, 2021

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Michael Hoeppner of Crookston, Minnesota, resigned, at the request of Pope Francis, after a Vatican investigation into charges that he had covered up sex-abuse complaints.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!