India’s top court dismisses bid for federal anti-conversion law

April 20, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The verdict comes “at the right time as pro-Hindu groups clamor for a national law to ban conversion while accusing Christian missionaries of adopting fraudulent means to convert socially poor Dalit and tribal people,” said Father Babu Joseph, former spokesman of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India.

