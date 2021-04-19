Catholic World News

US bishops’ pro-life committee chairman weighs in on chemical abortion pill policy change

April 19, 2021

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: The Food and Drug Administration announced that an abortion pill will be available through the mail for the duration of the pandemic.

