Catholic World News

UN refugee agency chief, Pope discuss people on the move

April 19, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis is “probably today, in the world, one of the greatest champions of the cause of the most vulnerable,” said Filippo Grandi, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!