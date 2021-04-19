Catholic World News

Pope Francis applauds beatification of monks who died protecting the Eucharist

April 19, 2021

» Continue to this story on Catholic World Report

CWN Editor's Note: “In 1799, when French soldiers withdrawing from Naples sacked churches and monasteries, these meek disciples of Christ resisted with heroic courage, unto death, to defend the Eucharist from desecration,” the Pontiff said of the Cistercian martyrs of the Abbey of Casmari. “May their example spur us to a greater commitment of fidelity to God, even capable of transforming society and making it more just and fraternal.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!