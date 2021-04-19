Catholic World News

Catholic Church in Russia celebrates 30 years since rebirth

April 19, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: In April 1991, Pope St. John Paul II established the Moscow archdiocese and an apostolic administration (now a diocese) in Siberia.

