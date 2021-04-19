Catholic World News

Maronite Patriarch invokes Paris and Washington accord to unblock Lebanese crisis

April 19, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Bechara Boutros al-Rahi said “he wanted the United States to align their positions with those of France on a possible solution to the Lebanon question,” according to the report.

