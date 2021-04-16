Catholic World News

Scientists create embryos mixing human, monkey cells

April 16, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Scientists have produced embryos that have both human and monkey cells. The process is seen as a step toward the production of organs that could be used for transplantation. In response to obvious ethical concerns, the scientists involved in the work say that they have no intention of allowing the embryos to come to term.

