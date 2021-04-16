Catholic World News

Vatican statement for Muslims at Ramadan: focus on hope

April 16, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “We, Christians and Muslims, are called to be bearers of hope,” the Pontifical Council for Inter-Religious Dialog says in a message to the Islamic world for the season of Ramadan. The message emphasizes the virtue of hope, which “has its basis on something religious: God loves us, and therefore cares for us through his providence.”

