Irish bishops: Further delay in resettling refugee children ‘appalling’

April 16, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “I was deeply saddened to hear recent reports that plans to resettle children seeking refuge from the Moria camp in Greece, to Ireland – originally scheduled for September 2020 and again last month – have been further delayed,” said Bishop Denis Brennan, chair of the Bishops’ Council for Immigrants. “I call on government to act as quickly and decisively as possible in this case to bring these children to safety and shelter.”

