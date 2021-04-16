Catholic World News

‘Look reality in the eye,’ nuncio tells Mexican bishops

April 16, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “The decline in the Catholic population in this land of Guadalupe is extremely worrying,” said Archbishop Franco Coppola. “From 2010 to 2020, the decline in the Catholic population has benefited atheists more than Protestants.”

