Accountability, transparency, due process still needed, abuse experts say

April 16, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Charles Scicluna, adjunct secretary of the Vatican Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, called for a universal application of the principle that “the victim has a right to be advised of the outcome of the investigation”; the principle was established in the Pope’s apostolic letter Vos estis lux mundi [You Are the Light of the World] in certain cases.

