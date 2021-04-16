Catholic World News

As policies shift, Protestants and other faith groups join Catholics in helping immigrants at the border

April 16, 2021

» Continue to this story on RNS

CWN Editor's Note: “This has become an ecumenical effort not by design, but by Providence,” said Catholic activist Dylan Corbett, a Catholic who works as executive director of the Hope Border Institute.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!