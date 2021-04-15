Catholic World News

French high court clears cardinal of abuse cover-up claims

April 15, 2021

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Philippe Barbarin was Archbishop of Lyon from 2002 until his 2020 resignation. He had been pressed to resign because of charges that he covered up abuse—charges that the court has now rejected.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!