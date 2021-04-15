Catholic World News

South Carolina diocese files suit over anti-Catholic Blaine amendment

April 15, 2021

» Continue to this story on The Catholic Miscellany

CWN Editor's Note: The state’s constitution “has been used to prevent religious and independent schools in South Carolina from having access to federal funds meant for COVID-19 relief,” according to the report. Bishop Robert Guglielmone of Charleston said the lawsuit confronts the “racist and anti-Catholic history engrained in our state’s Constitution.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!