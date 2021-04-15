Catholic World News

Sant’Egidio community, French government sign refugee agreement

April 15, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Andrea Riccardi founded the community in 1968; the international lay association is devoted to prayer, the service of the poor, and peace. The agreement will allow 300 refugees to settle in France.

