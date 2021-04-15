Catholic World News

Europe’s Christian leaders celebrate 20th anniversary of the ‘Charta Oecumenica’

April 15, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Conference of European Churches (a fellowship of over 100 Orthodox and Protestant communities) and the Council of European Bishops’ Conferences issued the Charta Oecumenica (Ecumenical Charter) in 2001.

