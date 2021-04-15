Catholic World News

In Ireland, Catholic, Protestant leaders call for unified political response to tensions

April 15, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Christian leaders (including Archbishop Eamon Martin of Armagh, the Primate of All Ireland) addressed their appeal to political leaders in Northern Ireland, the governments of the United Kingdom and Ireland, and the European Union.

